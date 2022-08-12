Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.
Progyny Stock Performance
PGNY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. 642,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Progyny by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
