Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. 642,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,779 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Progyny by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

