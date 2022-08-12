Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $135.81. 16,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,384. Prologis has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.