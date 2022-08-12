Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $135.81. 16,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,384. Prologis has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.