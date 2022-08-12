PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $982,560.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $982,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,654,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,744,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.90. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of PTC

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PTC by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PTC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

