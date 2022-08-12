Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 171.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,253. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Articles

