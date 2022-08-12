PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 50,080 shares changing hands.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 131.59% and a negative return on equity of 131.39%.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.