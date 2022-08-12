Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.86.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

ATA stock opened at C$45.67 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.60 and a 52-week high of C$53.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.86.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

