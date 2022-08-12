Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cybin Inc. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cybin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.86 on Friday. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 55.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 323,515 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cybin by 370.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Articles

