Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Lifted by Analyst

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Nautilus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Nautilus Price Performance

Shares of NLS opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.40 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 845.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nautilus

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

