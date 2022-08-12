Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Invitation Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitation Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INVH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,943 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

