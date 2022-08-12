Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

ITCI stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.16). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

