Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

NYSE:VAC opened at $146.68 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

