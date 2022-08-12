QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 440 ($5.32) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QQ. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.62) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 355 ($4.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

QQ opened at GBX 374 ($4.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,576.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 371.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 332.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.20 ($4.79).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($517,244.30).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

