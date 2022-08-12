Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Shares of QLYS opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.52.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,709. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,147,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $17,777,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $17,754,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

