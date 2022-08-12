Quant Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $128.20 or 0.00524097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $23.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000639 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.01845931 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001956 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00286835 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000805 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

