QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $3,159,176.37 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 252,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $3,159,176.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,700,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,102. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

