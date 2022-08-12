QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 42,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,000. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape
In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 56,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $666,520.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,063.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 56,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $666,520.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,063.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,199,564 shares of company stock valued at $13,962,372. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantumScape (QS)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.