Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 million, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Quest Resource news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,447 shares of company stock worth $167,515 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. 24.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

