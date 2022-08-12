RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RadNet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Stock Up 0.6 %

RadNet stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RadNet by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RadNet by 9.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 59.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

