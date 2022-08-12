RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RadNet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
RadNet Stock Up 0.6 %
RadNet stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RadNet
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RadNet (RDNT)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.