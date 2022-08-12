Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.42.

Emera stock opened at C$61.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73. Emera has a 52 week low of C$56.87 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.21.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 114.04%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

