Raymond James Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SU. Eight Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.95.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

SU stock opened at C$40.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.66. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.