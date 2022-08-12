Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 350,958 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,968 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Get Rating

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

