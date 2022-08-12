Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

RDFN opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $354,975. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $16,882,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

