Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €30.46 ($31.08) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.27. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a one year high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.