Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,090. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

