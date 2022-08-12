Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.00.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

8/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

7/26/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE EFN traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.25. 1,571,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,040. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$10.99 and a one year high of C$17.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.00. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.