Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.78.

QSR opened at $60.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

