Reviewing Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 31.56% 7.85% 4.57% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 0 3 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dorian LPG and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dorian LPG presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than United Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $274.22 million 2.44 $71.93 million $2.26 7.38 United Maritime $7.39 million 0.40 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats United Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. The company was founded on July 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

