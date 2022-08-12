Reviewing Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) & The Competition

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Environmental Tectonics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Environmental Tectonics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Environmental Tectonics Competitors 40 425 901 31 2.66

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 46.97%. Given Environmental Tectonics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Environmental Tectonics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics Competitors -74.64% -120.86% -7.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million $1.81 million -3.60 Environmental Tectonics Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million 0.40

Environmental Tectonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Tectonics. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics’ peers have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

