Reviewing Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.34 $99.84 million $1.13 25.21

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grove Collaborative and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolve Group 1 4 12 0 2.65

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.62%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $39.28, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -4.99% Revolve Group 8.03% 26.18% 16.41%

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

