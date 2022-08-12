Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.28.
Revolve Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
