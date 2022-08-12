Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.98-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on REYN. Barclays cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.48. 3,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

