Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners to $8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Rimini Street Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $463.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.
In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,546 shares of company stock valued at $384,333. Corporate insiders own 44.51% of the company's stock.
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
