Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners to $8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Rimini Street Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $463.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,546 shares of company stock valued at $384,333. Corporate insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 185,748 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

