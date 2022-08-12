RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $434.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.72 and its 200 day moving average is $426.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.