RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $434.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.72 and its 200 day moving average is $426.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
