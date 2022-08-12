RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,413 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,672,000.

VNQ stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

