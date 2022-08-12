Robert W. Baird Cuts SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $4.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SABS stock remained flat at 1.12 during trading on Thursday. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.50. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of 1.00 and a 1 year high of 12.90.

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.03. The company had revenue of 11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 13.20 million. Analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

