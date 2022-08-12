Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ross Acquisition Corp II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of ROSS stock remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 17,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,392. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.