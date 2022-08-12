Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$73.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a sell rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

TSE RBA opened at C$89.35 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$62.02 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24. The stock has a market cap of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$569.74 million. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5200002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

