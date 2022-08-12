Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$67.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 7,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Stantec by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 274,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 517,563 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stantec by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,708,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,983,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

