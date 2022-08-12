Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $43.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.82 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,472 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.