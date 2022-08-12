Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$132.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

