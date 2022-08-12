Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONT. Barclays decreased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

ONT opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.04) on Monday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61.

Insider Activity

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Sarah Gordon Wild purchased 14,778 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £49,801.86 ($60,176.24). Insiders acquired 14,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,114 in the last quarter.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

