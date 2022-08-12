Royal Bank of Canada Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Target Price to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIFZF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

