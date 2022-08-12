Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBY. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rubellite Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

Rubellite Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:RBY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.78. 53,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,285. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

