Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Friday. 29,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,861. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 118.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe-T Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

