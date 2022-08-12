Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Safe-T Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SFET remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Friday. 29,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,861. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 118.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe-T Group
Safe-T Group Company Profile
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.