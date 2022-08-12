Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,277 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,966,000.

OTCMKTS:TZPSU remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

