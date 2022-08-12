Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMGCU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 128,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 130,499 shares during the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of RMGCU remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

