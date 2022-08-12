Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

