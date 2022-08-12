Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKHU remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

