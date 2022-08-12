Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 74,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCRMU. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,543,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRMU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 1,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,802. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

