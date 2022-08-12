Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBCPU. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock remained flat at $9.88 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

